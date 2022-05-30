A Salute To The Fallen Veterans Who Gave Their Lives

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

Local photographer Mike Norris captured this photo of a homeless veteran giving a salute on the Point Loma rock a few years ago. In honor of Memorial Day, he shared the photo and his story in his own words:

“I photographed this homeless veteran a few years ago standing on the Point Loma rock. This is not a posed picture; I consider this a ‘God’ moment. I asked the veteran, ‘What are you doing?’ He explained to me, he was giving fallen veterans a salute with honor and memorializing all the United States veterans who gave their lives to protect our freedom…I cried at that moment, and i’m still crying at that moment. Heaven help us all.”