A Salute To The Fallen Veterans Who Gave Their Lives

0


Photo by Mike Norris

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

Local photographer Mike Norris captured this photo of a homeless veteran giving a salute on the Point Loma rock a few years ago. In honor of Memorial Day, he shared the photo and his story in his own words:  

“I photographed this homeless veteran a few years ago standing on the Point Loma rock. This is not a posed picture; I consider this a ‘God’ moment. I asked the veteran, ‘What are you doing?’ He explained to me, he was giving fallen veterans a salute with honor and memorializing all the United States veterans who gave their lives to protect our freedom…I cried at that moment, and i’m still crying at that moment. Heaven help us all.”

Unlike many news organizations, Voice & Viewpoint delivers content that matters to you. Help us keep it that way by making a generous donation for as low as $2. Your support will fund local, investigative journalism for the community, by the community.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here