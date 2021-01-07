A Town Hall Meeting With Voice & Viewpoint

By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher

On Thursday, January 21st, the San Diego Voice & Viewpoint plans to Hold a “Town Hall Meetings” with Mr. Nick Machionne, Director of San Diego County’s Health & Human Services Agency and Dr. Wilma Wooten, M.D., County Public Health Officer. This will be a “Virtual” meeting, which will take place in the late afternoon of the 21st. Its purpose is to continue a discussion of the need to take the vaccines which are being distributed to fight the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint supports taking the vaccine. This is not 1932, nor do we have the same conditions and attitudes that were exhibited in the 40 year conducting of the Tuskegee Experiment on African American males which we all are aware of now. It should also be noted that one of the lead scientists in developing one of the vaccines is African American. This is not a time of rumours but facts, and the following of the science, if we are to survive.

