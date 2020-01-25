Adidas Collaborates with Run-DMC for Commemorative Sneaker

Adidas Originals announced it has collaborated with Run DMC to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Superstar silhouette sneakers famously worn by the Hall of Famers throughout their career.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior Correspondent

It’s been nearly 34 years since legendary hip-hop pioneers Run-DMC “walked through concert doors, and roamed all over coliseum floors,” as they performed their groundbreaking single, “My Adidas.”

Now, the famed sneaker company that inspired the 1986 hit song is honoring Run (Joseph Simmons), DMC (Darryl McDaniels), and the late Jam Master Jay (Jason Mizell).

Adidas Originals announced it has collaborated with Run DMC to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Superstar silhouette sneakers famously worn by the Hall of Famers throughout their career.

According to the footwear outlet, Sneaker Bar Detroit, Adidas will release the sneakers in three color options.

The first release is black and white, with high-resolution red color. The second reportedly contains a white core with black stripes and a high-resolution red color. Images for the third sneaker hasn’t been released, but each includes Run-DMC branding throughout, with the letters “JMJ” emblazoned along the heel.

The sneakers have a retail price of $150, so it’ll cost a little cash if you want to be like Run-DMC and have Adidas “funky fresh and yes cold on my feet.”