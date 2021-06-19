A “walk-through” viewing was held on Wednesday, June 9th 2021 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary. Services were held on Thursday, June 10th 2021. Send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alma Lee Mitchell.
Alma Mitchell was born to Willie and Leola Burton in Little Rock, Arkansas, on May 1,1935, Alma lee Mitchell was called to rest in eternal peace, May 22,2021
She married William F. Mitchell in 1955 and from that union came Michelle
Renee and William Benjamin Mitchell. Alma went to cosmetology school at
Flavio Beauty school to further her education. She received her
cosmetology license and she loved working with people and being creative
with new and old hairstyles. She was a fantastic cook, she had the best
peach cobbler in the world. Alma was a loving mother to not only her own
children but many others. She was called mom by many because she had a
heart of gold. Her home was always open with her love and kindness which will truly be missed.
Alma was a woman of God who accepted the Lord as her personal Savior at
an early age. She was a faithful daughter, family member and friend.
Whatever she did, she did it whole-heartedly. She would never leave a job
half done. She stood steadfast in her faith and demonstrated the fortitude
to carry on despite the circumstances, She was an usher, choir member, pastor’s aide throughout her life.
Alma will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved her. On
Saturday, May 22, 2021, the Lord sent his angels to her nursing center on
a special mission. At the age of 86, she was called home to her mansion in
heaven. Her laughter and quick wit, hugs, and kisses will no longer be a
part of our day-to-day reality. However, the legacy of her love and happy memories will forever linger in our hearts.
Alma was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. Those left to
cherish her memories are her son, William B. (Tammy) Mitchell, Daughter
Michelle R. (Augusta) Newson, Grand Children Charles P. (Cheree)Murria,
Branden Mitchell and a host of great grandkids, great great grandchildren, nephew and other relatives and friends.