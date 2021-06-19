A “walk-through” viewing was held on Wednesday, June 9th 2021 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary. Services were held on Thursday, June 10th 2021. Send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alma Lee Mitchell.

Alma Mitchell was born to Willie and Leola Burton in Little Rock, Arkansas, on May 1,1935, Alma lee Mitchell was called to rest in eternal peace, May 22,2021

She married William F. Mitchell in 1955 and from that union came Michelle

Renee and William Benjamin Mitchell. Alma went to cosmetology school at

Flavio Beauty school to further her education. She received her

cosmetology license and she loved working with people and being creative

with new and old hairstyles. She was a fantastic cook, she had the best

peach cobbler in the world. Alma was a loving mother to not only her own

children but many others. She was called mom by many because she had a

heart of gold. Her home was always open with her love and kindness which will truly be missed.

Alma was a woman of God who accepted the Lord as her personal Savior at

an early age. She was a faithful daughter, family member and friend.

Whatever she did, she did it whole-heartedly. She would never leave a job

half done. She stood steadfast in her faith and demonstrated the fortitude

to carry on despite the circumstances, She was an usher, choir member, pastor’s aide throughout her life.

Alma will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved her. On

Saturday, May 22, 2021, the Lord sent his angels to her nursing center on

a special mission. At the age of 86, she was called home to her mansion in

heaven. Her laughter and quick wit, hugs, and kisses will no longer be a

part of our day-to-day reality. However, the legacy of her love and happy memories will forever linger in our hearts.

Alma was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. Those left to

cherish her memories are her son, William B. (Tammy) Mitchell, Daughter

Michelle R. (Augusta) Newson, Grand Children Charles P. (Cheree)Murria,

Branden Mitchell and a host of great grandkids, great great grandchildren, nephew and other relatives and friends.