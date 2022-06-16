Angela Young

0


3/28/1975 – 5/23/22

Services entrusted to Preferred Cremation and Burial

Angela was born March 28, 1975, in Selma, Alabama, to Eddie and Mary Young. She was a loving, nurturing, and hardworking daughter, as well as a sister, niece, aunt, and friend. Her younger years were spent in Alabama, while her teen years and adulthood were spent in California.  

Angela went to school to become a CAN and Phlebotomist, which she excelled greatly. She loved animals, singing, makeup, and fashion. Angela was a free-spirited woman who enjoyed making everyone laugh around her. 

She leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and companion Stacy, along with five siblings, Diane, Dorothy, Jerome, Patricia, and Denise. She will truly be missed by those that loved her. 

