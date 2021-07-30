Funeral Services were held on July 23, 2021, at Memory Chapel Anderson- Ragsdale Mortuary. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Angelite Armento-McWhorter was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, classmate, sorer, coworker, and so much more. She passed away June 29, 2021 at her home in San Diego, California. She was born November 17, 1969 in Chicago to parents Sophia “Linda” Durden and Joseph Angelo Armento.

The family relocated to Atlanta before her second birthday. There she grew to be a remarkable child, fearless and outgoing. Angelite attended Oglethorpe Elementary in southwest Atlanta and Lakeshore High School in College Park. She worked as an editor of the Purple Cow, a teen newsletter, a precursor to blog culture. She also worked for Georgia State Senator Julian Bond. After high school, she enrolled at Spelman College. She was a math major and a cheerleader, she was inducted into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority – the third generation in her family to earn her pearls.

She married Kevin McWhorter, the love of her life. They welcomed beautiful twins Rheily Jackson and Remi Mason. The family settled in San Diego. Her joy in all things was apparent in the photographs she captured, documenting her incredible journey. Angelite held an MBA degree from the University of Maryland. Angelite brought her personal flair to her professional life. As a stylist for Stella and Dot. She also thrived as a Redfin real-estate agent. She was a person you could trust. Her sales numbers in both fields earned her special recognition, but the real proof is in heartfelt connections between Angelite and all of the people in her professional sphere. Fashion was her first love. She created stunning outfits from eclectic garments discovered on sales racks and thrift stores around the world. Angelite didn’t care about designer labels and she could see the potential in items that others cast away. For her, beauty was a verb and a state of being. Everything she touched was made more splendid, more graceful, more unique. Angelite’s life lasted only fifty-one short years, but they were good years, rich with meaning, wonder, and devotion. She is survived by her husband, children, mother, brother, and a sweeping kinship of family and friends.