Annual ‘Wreaths Across America’ Honors the Fallen

The collective honoring of those who have fought for our country during this holiday season was one felt by many.

By Amara N. Beaty, Voice & Viewpoint Staff Writer

On the second Saturday of each December, Greenwood Memorial Park & Mortuary takes part in the nationwide celebration of Veteran lives known as Wreaths Across America, and this year was nothing short of momentous. With hundreds in attendance, including Veteran and Active Duty servicemen and women, San Diego’s own JROTC and ROTC, Buffalo Soldiers, and civilian community members, all came together to remember those who have sacrificed their lives and freedoms for the American people.

Speakers, including District 4 Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe, who is the daughter of a Vietnam veteran, all highlighted the importance of the day’s events. There was a particularly special focus on the children in uniform. Many of the speakers, including keynote speaker Reverend Dr. John E. Warren, an Army veteran himself, encouraged the young soldiers, airmen and sailors in training to keep up their good work in their “important roles” as members of the ROTC.

The ceremony ended with the laying of wreaths across the headstones and grave-plots of many of the Veterans who have passed on, ensuring the call out of each name as the wreaths were laid to honor each of the fallen. Each wreath laid symbolized “honor, respect, and victory.” With this being a national ceremony, with all private and public memorials celebrating the nation’s fallen veterans at the same exact time, the collective honoring of those who have fought for our country during this holiday season was one felt by many.