Arthur Lee Oliver was born on July 18,1941, in Seminole County City of Sanford, Florida. He was the second eldest of 6 siblings born to Henry and Carrie Mae Oliver (both deceased). Arthur was a very bright, intelligent, and knowledgeable child who was able to advance well in both school and in life. From a young age, Arthur showed great leadership ability. He was involved in programs like Safety Patrol.

At the age of 16, Arthur enlisted in the Army for one year as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division, “Screaming Eagles.” After a year of army life, he decided his heart was in the Marine Corps. He was able to rise high through the ranks fast!

Arthur got married and had three children while continuing to flourish in the Marines. He became a Sergeant Major, obtaining two Purple Hearts, two Bronze Stars, and two Silver Stars. He was one of the fortunate ones who was able to live and tell the story of survival.

Arthur dedicated his life to the Marines and carried himself as a warrior. After twenty-three years of military service, and legacy under his belt, he was honorably discharged and retired to settle with his new wife, Barbara, and raise his granddaughter, Nicole, whom he cared for and loved as his very own.

Arthur was an active member of the Elks Lodge and was a 32 Degree Mason with Prince Hall Fidelity #10, where he maintained leadership. He had a passion for karate, sharing this through teaching martial arts to children in the community. Arthur also loved fishing and being with his family. Anyone who knew Arthur knew he was a different kind of individual. He never tried to belong or fit in, but lived his authentic self.

On January 1, 2022, the Lord called Arthur Lee Oliver home to be reunited with his wife, Barbara, his mother, father, and dearest sister.

Farewell mighty warrior, you had an exceptional life. Thank you for your love, your strength, your Black excellence. Thank you Daddy, for loving me and Mama, and showing me greatness.