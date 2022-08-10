PRESS ROOM: Autism influencer Jeremiah Josey releases a new book about his experience as a Black man with autism

Autism influencer Jeremiah Josey’s new book, Here’s What I Want You to Know 2, brings the autistic perspective to the BLM movement with heart and passion.

By NNPA Newswire

Autism influencer Jeremiah Josey’s new book, Here’s What I Want You to Know 2, brings the autistic perspective to the BLM movement with heart and passion. In simple and powerful terms, Jeremiah opens up about his experiences as a Black man with autism and recounts his racial awakening, when he was profiled by police in an airport while comforting a young white woman who had missed her flight.

Jeremiah writes that he is afraid that he might not understand police commands; that it is crucial to fight for what you believe in; and that resiliency and advocacy are your power. His story sheds light on the unique challenges autistic people of color face, while showing that anything is possible if you have the courage to pursue your dreams.

Jeremiah Josey is quickly becoming the face of autistic young adulthood. At just 22, he is already a baker, model, author, and motivational speaker. Undefeated by autism, he has cooked alongside a wide range of talented chefs, appeared on Steve Harvey’s show Steve, walked the runway at New York Fashion Week, and starred in print campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger and Kohl’s adaptive lines. Jeremiah was chosen as one of the top 14 autism influencers on social media by The Mighty community and was named a 2020 Flutie Fellow, sponsored by the Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism. Jeremiah has big dreams, and he’s inspiring others with autism to feel ambitious, talented, and confident along the way!

“When I first met Jeremiah Josey, I was instantly struck by his passion and drive… Jeremiah has shown incredible courage, inspiring others so that they too can be fearless in speaking up.” – Tommy Hilfiger

“Jeremiah has always been a beacon of hope. Hope that our future will be brighter than our present.” – Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Here’s What I Want You to Know 2, is available now at Amazon.com, AAPC Publishing, and all major retailers.

_____________

About AAPC Publishing

For over two decades, AAPC Publishing has been committed to helping people with autism spectrum disorder lead fulfilling and successful lives. We offer a variety of resources to support individuals, families, and professionals. Our goal is to educate, empower, and inspire others to reach their unlimited potential.

We strive to produce educational resources that helps create a more inclusive environment where neurodiverse individuals can thrive in any setting including schools, employment settings, and social interactions.