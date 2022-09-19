By Darrel Wheeler, Contributing Writer

The big rivalry continued when the Raiders of Balboa sent four teams to challenge Skyline’s roaring Tigers last Saturday at Morse High School’s J Shacklett field.

“Balboa and Skyline? You can’t get too much better than that,“ Raider Head Coach Milton Clark shared.

Balboa’s 8-U Raider team featuring two-way baller Anthony “Beast Mode” Langston, Jr. defeated the hungry Tigers-20-6.

“Skyline was pretty tough, but we have a really good team and we did real good today, but I think we could also do a little better on the offensive line. But, I know we will get better because we have some really good players on our team. Getting that first W in the first game, you know, that’s all good,” Head Coach Curtis Swafford said. “We are on a mission this season and this was an excellent start. I know it won’t be easy but we’re gonna make it work, one game at a time.’’

In The 10-U contest the Raiders successfully fought off the upset-minded Tigers.

“We are missing our best player and two of our best linemen. They should be back next week but we took care of business., Head Coach Milton Clarke shared.

The Raiders have a loaded roster full of legitimate contenders. That should make for an interesting season. Jeremiah Zachery, Mekhi White, Willie Stoddard, Eugene Logan and Noah Oubre are some of the many Raiders committed to excellence.

The 9-U teams ended in a defensive chess match ending in a 0-0 tie. Balboa’s 13-U finished the opening day with a running clock victory over Skyline.

