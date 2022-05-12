11/2/1957 – 4/10/2022

Barbara Ann Horn, affectionately called “Baba,” was born November 2, 1957. She was the eldest of seven born to Arelene and Willie Horn. Her childhood years were spent in San Diego, California, where she attended Burbank Elementary, Logan Elementary, and graduated from San Diego High School in 1975. At an early age, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior, and she demonstrated His love throughout her life. She was mother to Brandon Bernard Hanna and like a second mother and grandmother to many of her nieces and nephews.

Barbara began her career as a student aide at NELC in Point Loma where she worked for many years before going into the private industry. Several years later, she rejoined the federal government labor force and worked for 33 years, most recently as an Industrial Hygiene Technician at the Navy Medical Center Point Loma, until her untimely passing.

Baba was such a beautiful soul. She was always pleasant, warm, and had a sweet disposition. She exemplified the true meaning of “loving your neighbor as yourself.” She was compassionate and showed everyone grace. She would always look for the “good” in a person. Baba had a unique way of making everyone feel special.

Baba absolutely loved and adored her family. She loved driving across the country, especially to Dallas, Texas and to Bernice, Louisiana, to see other family members. She was an avid San Diego Charger fan until they left the city. She then changed her alliance to their rival team, the Las Vegas Raiders. Baba thoroughly enjoyed holiday celebrations, family gatherings, family game nights, concerts in the park, and going to the Del Mar fair every year with family. Baba was such a precious jewel that can never be replaced. She will always be remembered as “Our Baba.”



Barbara Horn departed this life on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved father Willie “Bill” Horn; brothers Willie Horn and Dennis “Red Man” Horn, and sister Carolyn Howard. Left to forever celebrate her life, love, and legacy are her mother Arelene Horn; son Brandon; two sisters Lynnette (Edward) Davis and Tina Horn; one brother Robert “Kirk” Horn; all of San Diego, California; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.