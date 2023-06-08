Barbara DePass Smith

Barbara was born on June 6, 1939 to Lillia and Clifford DePass. She was a native of Bronx, NY and a proud descendant of Jamaican heritage. Barbara lived in San Diego, CA for the past fifty years, where she worked as a secretary, accomplished her Master’s Degree, and went on to become a teacher for over a decade.

She was a champion for students and the underprivileged, and she was the first black female school board member of the South Bay Union School Board District.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, the love of her life, Vance G. Smith, and her eldest brother, Kenneth Griffeth. Barbara entered into eternal rest on May 16, 2023.

She is survived by her two younger brothers: Clifford DePass and Reginald DePass, daughters: Lillia Smith-Pratt and Elise Rodriguez, sons-in-law: Carlton Pratt and Martin Rodriguez, six granddaughters: Brittany Cote, Ashley Rodriguez, Lisa Silva, Julia Rodriguez, Christine Rodriguez, and Jazmin Pratt, two great-granddaughters: Lily Ewing and Eleanor Cote, and a host of nieces and nephews.

On May 22, 2023, we laid to rest our beloved mother, sister, and Nana.