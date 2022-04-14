Barbara Sanders was born on June 14, 1960, in San Diego, California, to Juanita and John Lacy. She was the tenth of eleven children born to this union.

Barbara was raised in San Diego, where she attended Fulton Elementary School. During her early teenage years she attended O’Farrell Junior High where she ran track for the Mickey’s Missiles Track Club. From there, she would go on to Morse High School.

In her early 20’s, Barbara accepted Christ and was baptized at Grace Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Harry Ferrell.

While working at the Hyatt Hotel, Barbara met Chris Sanders, Jr. and the two eventually united in marriage in San Diego, in February of 1985. Three children were blessed from this union: Chris Sanders III, Anesha Sanders, and Benjamin Sanders. Barbara was also blessed with a step-daughter from this union, Dene Ellis. The couple later divorced in 2000, but both continued to love and support their children.

Barbara was a devout Christian and every morning could be found reading her word. As her children grew up, she could be found watching them running track, cheering, playing basketball, and football. She enjoyed watching track meets, true crime shows, home improvement shows, and movies her son recommended.

Her favorite past-time was spending quality time with her children and grandchild. Saturdays were dedicated to time with her son, Ben. She would FaceTime with her daughter Anesha and granddaughter, Sariyah, daily. Barbara was a kind and loving soul who always gave to others sincerely. Whether it was monetarily or providing a listening ear, you felt her genuine compassion. Barbara is immensely loved by those who knew her in her personal life and at work; she will be missed beyond measure.

On March 18, 2022, Barbara was called home to be with her son, Chris Sanders III; her mother, Juanita Lacy; her father, John Lacy; her brother, Joseph (Joe) Lacy; and her sister, Brenda Monroe.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Anesha Sanders; son, Benjamin Sanders; grandchild, Sariyah Sanders; brothers: David Lacy, Raymond Lacy, Robert Lacy, Paul Lacy, Gary Lacy, and Glen Lacy; sisters: Darliene Hargers and Joanne Lacy; and a host of extended family and friends.

The memories she left with each of us will be cherished forever.