Basic Income Is Coming to America’s Poorest, Blackest Cities

Imagine being a mother of teenage sons who beg you to play sports, but you can’t afford to buy them running shoes. Or a father who worries about paying bills while grieving the tragic death of his daughter at the same time.
For many people in situations like that, life feels like a never-ending cycle: payday, bills, stress, payday, bills, stress. It seems as though tough circumstances won’t change — but imagine what it would feel like to receive a letter from your local government guaranteeing you hundreds of dollars each month with no strings attached.
This became the reality in 2019 for 125 residents in Stockton, California, after the city’s now-former mayor, Michael Tubbs, launched a guaranteed income program, SEED (Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration).
A final evaluation of the pilot program, published on April 10 in the “Journal of Urban Health” found that Stockton’s Guaranteed Basic Income program was a success. After two years of running the SEED initiative, the recipients’ health improved significantly between 2019 and 2021.
