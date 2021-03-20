Bernice Sudduth

Bernice was born on October 5, 1936 in Pheba, Mississippi to the proud parents of General and Oberia Washington. She was the second born of nine children raised from humble and spiritual beginnings. She attended Petty Elementary School, Pheba and North Side High School, West Point. Bernice always exceeded her expectations in education, she received Christ at First Missionary Baptist Church of Pheba, MS and served in Sunday School and Usher Board Ministries.

Bernice united In Holy Matrimony with Charles Sudduth. From this union a son Theotres was born. Later in life she transitioned to San Diego, California. During this journey God blessed her with a baby boy Steven.

Bernice attended New Hope Friendship Missionary Baptist Church following the leadership of Pastor Milton Chambers Sr until her health began to decline. She previously attended and served on the Usher Ministry at Mt Erie Missionary Baptist Church and Good Faith Missionary Church all of San Diego, California.

Bernice retired as Director of Environmental Services at El Cajon Valley Hospital, San Diego with outstanding achievements through her many years of service. Prior she was employed for Point Loma Inn as a housekeeper and excelled to becoming the Manager of House Services.

Bernice was Phenomenal and loving her smile would ignite the room. She spoke with such a soft tone. She was SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL. She was the Matriarch of her family, she enjoyed simple things like eating, laughing & talking with her family and others. She also enjoyed dining out Chinese food was one of her favorites.

Bernice was called home to be with the Lord on Monday March 1, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents General & Oberia Washington, husband Charles Sudduth, son Steven Jackson, grandson Deandre King, sister Catherine Shelton & brother Tommie Washington.

Bernice leaves to forever cherish her memory one son Theotres Sudduth Sr, three grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one god daughter Caren Smith and a host of family members and friends.