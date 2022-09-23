Bethel Baptist Church Celebrates 100 Years

The historical account is that in 1921, 7 members of the Baptist Mission met in each of their homes. Through 7 pastors and 7 church locations, the church as we know it today stands on the shoulders of the original 7 members.

By Voice & Viewpoint Staff

“A Faithful Past Embracing a Hopeful Future”. This was the theme of a multi-day celebration of 100 years of ministry by Bethel Baptist Church. The historical account is that in 1921, 7 members of the Baptist Mission met in each of their homes. Through 7 pastors and 7 church locations, the church as we know it today stands on the shoulders of the original 7 members. The church is said to have stood on the legacy of Dr. Charles H. Hampton. But the last 43 years of growth have been under the leadership of Rev. Dr. John W. Ringgold.

Dr. Ringgold, with his wife at his side, has brought the church from its former location at 28th and Clay Street in San Diego to its present six acres of prime land where he has served as pastor for the past 43 years. In 1994, he developed the “Hundredfold Harvest” teaching with its focus on the four dimensions of Christian living and ministry. He has preached the gospel in more than 60 countries around the world. The anniversary was a celebration of the pastor as well as the church.

One of the favorite sons of the Bethel Church family and the city of San Diego, Rev. Amos Johnson, Jr., was one of the keynote speakers during the celebrations. Rev. Johnson, who also pastored New Creation Church for 23 years bringing it from a storefront to a multi-million dollar facility, grew up at Bethel where he was a youth counselor and at the age of 17 was licensed to preach under the pastorate of Dr. C. H. Hampton.

Another favorite son who returned for the celebrations was Rev. Paul Slack who is a son in the ministry of Dr. John W. Ringgold. He served in pastoral ministry for more than 35 years. Bethel Baptist Church and its members today are still on the “grow” with two facilities at its present location and the land to yet build a new sanctuary.

Bethel’s proof of Isaiah 40:31 is a part of their scripture embracing their hope for the future. That verse says: “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run and not be weary, and they shall walk and not faint.” The 100 years of Bethel Baptist Church is a testament to this chosen scripture.

