Bill Cosby’s Attorney Appears to Score Points in Supreme Court Argument

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Comedian Bill Cosby and his supporters expressed confidence after his lawyer presented oral arguments to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 1.

Attorney Jennifer Bonjean appeared to score multiple points with the seven justices.

She skillfully pointed out that Cosby had agreed to waive his Fifth Amendment rights to sit for a civil deposition that former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor promised would never be used against the entertainer.

However, Castor’s successor Kevin Steele ignored the agreement and prosecuted Cosby using the deposition.

“If the prosecutor’s word is not his bond, what is the lesson that emerges beyond this case?” Justice Max Baer asked, seemingly concurring with Bonjean’s argument.

The high court also wanted prosecutors to answer the implications for thousands of other deals made by prosecutors if the justices ruled against Cosby.

The justices appeared frustrated with prosecutor Adrian Jappe, who rambled for more than 25 minutes about how the trial court was correct in allowing the testimony of five women who said Cosby drugged and, or sexually assaulted them decades ago.

Several of the justices pointed out that at least one of the women never claimed to have been sexually assaulted.

None appeared to have enjoyed the same kind of relationship Cosby had with Andrea Constand, the victim in the trial court case.

“Why did you need prior bad acts testimony at all?” Justice Saylor asked prosecutors during the hearing, questioning the strength of the District Attorney’s case against Cosby.

“It was a good day,” Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt told Black Press USA, during a livestream interview that took place at the same time as the court hearing. The Black Press streamed the court proceedings as Wyatt participated in the exclusive interview.

“I thought Attorney Bonjean did a phenomenal job. This is what Mr. Cosby had been hoping for,” noted Wyatt, who shared a text message from Cosby’s wife, Camille Cosby, during the broadcast.

“Mrs. Cosby said finally, finally, finally, at last, now we must move onward to vindication.”

A spokesperson for the court said the justices usually average about 150 days before issuing a decision, but one could come sooner.

“I do feel that this is vindication for Bill Cosby,” Wyatt said.

Following the proceedings, Bill Cosby released a statement through Wyatt.

“This morning, people around the world witnessed a beautiful presentation by Attorney Jennifer Bonjean regarding two important issues — Immunity and the misuse of a law called, 404 (b) or PBAs (Prior Bad Acts Witnesses),” Cosby offered.

“This was not just a historic day for me, but it became a beacon of hope for those countless American Citizens of the Keystone State in Pennsylvania Correctional Facilities, whose constitutional rights might have been grossly abused because they lacked resources and means to fight prosecutorial corruption. I’m so happy because I hope and truly believe that justice will prevail.

“Thank you to the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court for agreeing to hear and review my appeal; my wonderful wife, Camille; my family & friends; my millions of loyal supporters (social media & beyond); my legal team (Atty. Jennifer Bonjean, Atty. Barbara Zemlock, & Atty. Brian Perry); Debbie Meister & Kia Soto; and my publicist & crisis manager, Andrew Wyatt.”