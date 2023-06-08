Black Birders Reach New Heights During 4th Annual Black Birders Week

Meet 4 Black birders who are working to make the outdoors more inclusive.

0


Aliko Sunawang // Pexels

By Maya Richard-Craven, Word in Black 

From Central Park to the Santa Monica Pier, Black folks are bird watching.

Black birders sit seaside and marvel at shorebirds as the sun rises. They listen for the calls of warblers, finches, and towhees. Simply by stepping outside, they challenge the notion that bird watching is an activity associated with white people.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here