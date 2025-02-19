Black COM!X Day at WorldBeat

VOICE & VIEWPOINT STAFF
The community came out to celebrate Black History Month last Saturday and Sunday, February 15th and 16th, at The WorldBeat Center’s Black COM!X Day celebration.
