Guest Editorial Courtesy The Sacramento Observer Newspaper

There has been a lot of attention recently, and rightly so, to Assembly Bill 392 which seeks to change the use of deadly force by California law enforcement officers — thus hoping to stop the police shootings of unarmed Black and brown people.

While that bill is critical to Black community, there are also some unrelated bills that are going through the California Assembly that, if passed, could potentially have a devastating impact on California’s African American community for generations to come.

With support from legislators such as Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento), Rob Bonta (D-Oakland), Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach), Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) and Christy Smith (D-Santa Clarita) AB 1505, 1506 and 1507 will kill public charter schools and limit options for Black families seeking a better education for their children…

