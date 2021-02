Black History Quiz Answers

Hi Voice & Viewpoint Reader!

Check out our Black History Quiz on page 15 of the February 4 issue of Voice and Viewpoint. Did you find the “first” in Black History this week?

Correct answers are listed below. Good luck!

First African American Senator Answer: Hiram Revels First African American NFL Quarterback Answer: Wille Thrower First African American NASA Astronaut Answer: Guion Stewart Bluford, Jr. First African American NBA Player Answer: Earl Lloyd First African American to earn a Doctorate Answer: W.E.B. DuBois First African American Greek-Lettered Sorority Answer: Alpha Kappa Alpha First American Female Self-Made Millionaire Answer: Madame C.J. Walker First African American Miss USA Answer: Carole Gist First African American Female Pilot Answer: Bessie Coleman