Black Life: A Conversation

Article and photos by Brian Goodin

Contributing Writer

Saturday afternoon October 26th, inside the exquisite confines of the San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park, there was an interesting and most educational indulgence of conversation going on about Black Life.

A very astute audience of 50 or so people gathered in the Museum Boardroom, a rather quaint spot a couple of stories down inside this beautiful building. Curators Gaidi Finnie, Executive Director of the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Arts and Keith Rice, Cal State Northridge Historian Archivist for the Tom and Ethel Bradley Center, moderated a discussion on the exhibition of photos and film presented last month in partnership with the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Arts.

The poignant and visual engagement touched on the reverence of the Civil Rights Movement. It spoke to the essence of change in America during that time period, something so often overlooked in our educational system.

Dr. Denise Rogers, Professor of Art History at San Diego Mesa College hosted this well narrated event. There was also poetry and song performed by members of Black Xpression, including Ronald Wayne Williams, Kovu, Cheryl Songbird, author Ashley Nicole and Ramel J. Wallace.