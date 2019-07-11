Black Men & Women United: Service Above Self

By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

From time to time it becomes necessary to say a few words about the men and women in our community who tirelessly work to address the issues in our lives both individually and collectively. Black Men & Women United have met weekly for no less than the past five years to work on solutions to problem areas in education, housing, homelessness, mental health, crime and law enforcement. These men and women have held Town Hall Meetings and Community Forums in partnership with the San Diego Voice & Viewpoint Newspaper…

