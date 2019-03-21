By Dr. John E Warren

While everyone is excited about the efforts of the new San Diego City Council member for the Fourth District, this is a good time to remind everyone that it takes more than one vote to change or make policy at the city council. This means that Council member Montgomery is going to need at least 4 other votes on any given issue that she wants past to help her district.

But it also means that members of the Fourth Council District will need to network with like-minded people in the other City Council Districts to help Council Member Montgomery in both her committee and the council body. We can expect the San Diego Police Officers Association (POA) to be actively against any effort to change police conduct or policies affecting them in San Diego…

To Read More of This Article and More Articles by Dr. Warren. Subscribe to Your Digital Edition Below