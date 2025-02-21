Black Press, NAACP, and Lawmakers Warned America—Now Trump’s Project 2025 Agenda is Reality

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

The Black Press warned Americans. The NAACP warned Americans. Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett warned Americans. Several others who paid attention to the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 sounded the alarm too. Yet, despite Donald Trump’s lies and attempts to distance himself from the plan’s hateful and destructive mandate, reality has set in. Less than one month into his presidency, Politico noted that Project 2025 has shown up in 37 of Trump’s executive orders, placing its architects squarely in power and moving swiftly to reshape the nation’s policies. Despite public denials, the fingerprints of the far-right Heritage Foundation’s sweeping agenda are unmistakable.

Among the immediate actions are Trump’s reinstatement of harsh immigration policies, directives rolling back civil rights protections, and a push to gut the Department of Education’s diversity programs—each item aligning with the Project 2025 blueprint. Executive orders dismantling environmental safeguards, restricting reproductive rights, and granting broad powers to law enforcement have followed, echoing the project’s call for a return to what its authors describe as “traditional American values.” “This is exactly what we warned about,” Rep. Crockett said. “They’re moving with precision, targeting the most vulnerable communities first—immigrants, Black and brown people, LGBTQ+ folks—and they’re doing it under the guise of restoring law and order.”

The Black Press of America issued numerous reports before the election detailing how Project 2025 aims to strip away civil liberties and concentrate power in the executive branch. Critics say the speed at which these policies are being implemented proves that Trump’s earlier denials were calculated deception. The NAACP released a statement emphasizing the stakes: “This is not about politics—this is about survival,” officials at the nation’s oldest civil rights organization stated. “Communities of color will bear the brunt of these policies. We told you this was coming.”

Behind the scenes, Trump has appointed several Heritage Foundation affiliates to top White House positions. John McEntee, one of Project 2025’s key contributors, now oversees personnel decisions, ensuring federal agencies align with the agenda’s hardline stance. Meanwhile, another architect of the plan, Russell Vought, plays a central role in rewriting federal budget priorities to defund programs that benefit marginalized groups. The executive orders have included eliminating funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives across government agencies, establishing federal penalties for “disruptive” protests, and reinstating the controversial “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy.

“Donald Trump can pretend he’s not involved, but look at the people in his administration,” said Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP. “Look at the policies being pushed through with record speed. This is Project 2025 in action.” Many of Trump’s moves echo those listed in the Heritage Foundation’s publicly available 920-page blueprint. The document outlines plans to overhaul the Department of Justice, weaken protections against police brutality, and limit LGBTQ+ rights, all of which have been reflected in Trump’s recent directives.

Civil rights organizations are rallying to fight back, filing lawsuits, and urging Americans to mobilize. Still, the road ahead remains steep, with Republican-controlled legislatures supporting many of these initiatives. “There’s no time for complacency,” Rep. Crockett said. “What we are witnessing is the normalization of fascism disguised as patriotism.”