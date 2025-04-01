Black San Diego Hosts Meet-Up at Black-Owned Restaurant

By Charles Warren, Contributing Writer

Black San Diego Non-Profit Organization (BSD) co-founders Tinicia Smith and Sheri Jones brought together Black business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals for what they called a MEET-UP but was in all actuality a networking event at Year of the Fortune, a Black-owned restaurant located at 431 E St., San Diego, CA 92101. The meetup aimed to provide a space where Black professionals could connect and thrive without feeling like the only one in the room.

“Sheri was often the only Black realtor at networking events. She wanted to create a space where being Black in a professional space was not unusual,” said Tinicia Smith. She and Smith founded BSD to change that narrative by creating a community where Black professionals could engage, collaborate, and support one another.

The event was filled with engaging conversations, business strategy exchanges, and a celebration of Black excellence. Restaurant owner Yusra Gharram provided a welcoming atmosphere where connections flourished, reinforcing the importance of Black-owned spaces in the local business ecosystem. BSD continues to be a crucial bridge in San Diego’s Black business community, proving that Black professionals are not isolated but part of a thriving network.

For those who missed this event, the next BSD Meet-Up is scheduled for April 12, 2025, from 12 PM to 3 PM at Understory, sponsored by Uncle Nearest, a Black-owned whiskey brand. BSD remains dedicated to fostering an inclusive and connected Black business community in San Diego. For more details, visit Black San Diego’s official platforms.

