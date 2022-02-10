Bobbie Jean Spencer Wofford was born on September 18, 1937, in Eutaw, Alabama, to the union of Wilton and Ada McCrary Spencer. Bobbie was the third of five children born to this union.

Bobbie attended primary schools in Eutaw. As a young adult, Bobbie relocated to Chattanooga, Tennessee. She later met and married Robert Moore in Chattanooga and to that union six children were born: Pryscilla, Wayne, Robert Jr., Richard, Obra, and Sheila.

In early 1961, Bobbie, Robert Sr., and their children relocated to Long Beach, California. In 1963, Robert Moore, Sr. unexpectedly passed away.

In 1964, Bobbie met Raymond (Ray) Wofford in Long Beach. They were married in 1965, and from their union three children were born: Rachel, Raychell, and Tommie.

Bobbie accepted Christ at an early age and when she relocated to Long Beach, she moved her membership to New Hope Baptist Church. In 1974, Bobbie, Ray, and the family relocated to San Diego, California. Bobbie visited several churches in the San Diego area, until she found her church home at Pilgrim Progressive Baptist Church and she remained an active member there until her health started to decline.

Bobbie worked in various industries. She has done housekeeping, janitorial services, been a teacher’s aide, a medical assistant, and a library technician. She retired as a library technician with the Navy Research Center in Point Loma after twenty-plus years of service.

Bobbie loved to cook, and she also had an eye for fashion and interior design. In later years Bobbie joined the Red Hat club.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Wofford; daughters: Pryscilla and Obra Moore; sons: Wayne and Richard Moore; sister, Jeanette Allbritten; and brothers: Wilton Spencer, Jr. and Edward Spencer.

Bobbie leaves to cherish her memories, daughters: Sheila Moore, Rachel Wofford, and Raychell Stringfellow (Darryl); and son, Tommie Wofford (Beth); sixteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; four great-great- grandchildren; sister, Lily Sanders of Long Beach; brother, Harry Spencer in Birmingham, Alabama; and a very special, caring, and devoted niece, Katrina Spencer of San Diego; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Bobbie will be truly missed and forever loved. Big Momma, we LOVE YOU and rest in Heavenly Peace!!!!!