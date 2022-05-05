Bobbye Jean Watkins was born September 9, 1939, in Camden, Arkansas. She was the firstborn of four children to John Henry and Lacie Mae Scott. Bobbye accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. After moving to San Diego, California, she became a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she was an active member until her health began to fail her in her later years.

In 1958, Bobbye graduated from Lincoln High School as valedictorian and Student Body President. She attended business school and earned a certificate in business administrative skills.

Bobbye later married, and to this union her first daughter, Joy Banks, was born. After her first marriage dissolved, Bobbye would meet the love of her life, Chief Petty Officer Hubert Watkins (at the time Petty Officer Watkins), and his daughter from his previous marriage, Alana Penn. Their 58 years of devoted marriage began in Georgia. To their loving union their daughter, Lace Watkins, was born.

Bobbye began her career as an instructional aide at Chollas Elementary School in San Diego. She continued her education at San Diego City College where she earned a Certificate Of Academic Achievement and placement on the Dean’s List in 1977. Bobbye loved children and enjoyed helping and encouraging them in their educational endeavors. She ended her career at Perry Elementary School and retired from the San Diego School District after twenty years in education, due to health issues.

Bobbye loved music, crime dramas, reading, shopping, fashion, and electronics. She had a beautiful singing voice, strong people skills, and she loved to teach and learn. Bobbye was a devoted wife and a loving mother. She fought through her illness to be present as much as possible for her husband and to be sure that everything would be in order.

On March 11, 2022, Bobbye made her transition into the arms of Jesus. She was preceded in death by her father, John Henry, and her mother Lacie Mae Scott, brother James Broadnax Pace, brother Al Broadnax, sister Gloria Bealum, and Gloria’s daughter Angela.

Bobbye leaves to cherish her memories: husband Chief Petty Officer Hubert Watkins; three daughters, Alana and Roderick Penn, Sr., Joy Banks, and Lace Watkins, all of San Diego; grandchildren Darian Watkins, Roderick Penn, Jr., Alan Penn, Jonathan Michael Robinson, and Joy Michelle Robinson; sister-in-law Geralene Pace of Camden, Arkansas; nieces and nephews Yolanda and William Scharbrough of Little Rock, Arkansas, Allison Dunston of Texas, Alicia and Martin Anamali of Texas, Michael, and Phyllis Brown of Arkansas, Gregory and Michelle Williams of Arkansas; a host of other relatives, friends Madelyn and Clark Foster, Margarite Terrell, Mary Washington, Catherine DeBose, and many more.