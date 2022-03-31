Funeral services were held on 02/22/22 at Memory Chapel at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Brent Eric Dubose was born into the marriage of Tommy and Mary E. Dubose on October 17, 1962. He was the second of four children. Being raised in San Diego, Brent attended Webster Elementary School, Pershing Junior High School, and Lincoln High School, graduating in 1980. After High School, Brent attended and graduated from I.T.T. Technical Institute.

Tommy and Mary Dubose raised their children in church, teaching them to love God and love others. Brent accepted Christ and was baptized at an early childhood age, becoming a member of New Corinthians Baptist Church under the late Pastor LaSalle Jones. In 2010, Brent and his brother Andre Dubose became members of Greater Victory Church, Dr. G. A. Williams, Pastor.

Brent became a Private Business Entrepreneur and Owner of All Needs Solid Waste Management. He recycled metals and had several business contracts with Car Dealerships and other companies in and around San Diego County.

On May 16, 2019, Brent and Tonya came together as husband and wife. Like two people in love and committed to their marriage, they enjoyed life together, the good and the not so good. He cared for her and she cared for him to the end.

Brent was currently in training to be ordained as a Deacon of the Greater Victory Church. He served as an Armor Bearer for the Pastor. He also assisted in the latest renovation of the Greater Victory Church facility and other ways whenever asked to do so.

On Sunday night, October 10, 2021, God sent His Angels to escort Brent home to be with the Lord. Brent is now “absent from the body, but present with the Lord (II Cor. 5:8).”

Being now with the Lord, joining his father and mother who preceded him in death, Brent leaves here to cherish his memory, his wife, Tonya Marie McCulloch-Dubose; his children: Eric R. Dubose, Jamar D. Dubose, Eric Gray, Nafeesa Gray, Marlon Gray, and Calvin H. C. Solomon; thirteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his siblings: Lisa Shabazz, Stephanie Chapman, and his “brother like no other” Andre Bernard Dubose, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.