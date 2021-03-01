CALIFORNIA LAUNCHES “COVID-19 COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS”

Campaign Honors African American Heroes in Local Communities

The state of California in partnership with The Center at Sierra Health Foundation has launched a “COVID-19 Community Champions” campaign to recognize COVID-19 warriors who have made significant contributions in their communities.

Honorees of the campaign include medical community leaders, Dr. Elaine Batchlor, CEO, Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (Los Angeles); Dr. David M. Carlisle, President, Charles R. Drew University (Los Angeles); Dr. Rodney Hood, Founder of the San Diego County COVID-19 Equity Task Force; Dr. Adrian James, Chief Medical Officer for West Oakland Health Council; and Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett who was part of the National Institute of Health team that worked with Moderna, the pharmaceutical company that developed one of the two mRNA vaccines that have been proven to be up to 95 percent effective.

The COVID-19 Community Champions campaign is in partnership with several California radio stations, including KJLH-FM and KDAY-FM (Los Angeles), KBLX-FM, KDYA-AM and KMEL-FM (Bay Area), KSSX-FM (San Diego), KHYL-FM and KDEE-FM (Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto) and KKBB-FM (Bakersfield). The stations will celebrate honorees’ in 30 second pre-recorded radio spots with amplification in print advertorials and social media throughout February. Information on COVID-19 vaccine will also be included in the campaign.

“COVID-19 champions are our neighbors, friends and our loved ones whose actions – big or small — make an outsized impact in our lives,” said Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California Surgeon General. “This is an opportunity to recognize these Californians’ perseverance and resilience, while paying tribute to their valuable contributions in helping our community endure during the pandemic.”

The campaign will also recognize everyday COVID-19 champions in communities throughout the state. To join the campaign, Californians are encouraged to tune in to their local radio station for more information and to post a picture of their favorite local champion via Facebook or Instagram using #COVIDCommunityChampions.

State and local leaders hope the #COVIDCommunityChampions campaign will help encourage the community to stay optimistic and inspired to continue practicing safe behaviors like wearing a mask, washing hands, maintaining physical distance and making a game plan to get vaccinated.

Californians can visit VaccinateALL58.com or call (833) 422-4255 for information on the COVID-19 vaccine and can sign up at MyTurn.ca.gov to be notified when they are eligible to make an appointment for vaccination.