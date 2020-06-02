California Legislative Black Caucus to Speak Out on George Floyd, Protests and the Future of Black California

Note Venue Change to Capitol in Red

Sacramento – The California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC) will address the press on the death of George Floyd, the subsequent protests, and the need to address persistent problems facing the African American community.

NOTE: Credentialed media only. We are practicing social distancing, so please wear masks and follow the social distancing guidelines in the room.

WHAT: In-Person Press Conference

WHEN: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

WHO: CLBC Members, including Assemblymember Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. (Chair), Senator Steven Bradford (Vice-Chair) and Assemblymember Kevin McCarty; other lawmakers invited

WHERE: Capitol Rm. 4202, Sacramento, CA 95814

WATCH: Facebook Live @ShirleyWeberCaliforniaStateAssembly

CONTACTS:

Joe Kocurek – Joe.Kocurek@Asm.Ca.Gov/ (619) 655-8330 (text for quicker response)

Tiffaney Boyd – Tiffaney.Boyd@Asm.Ca.Gov/ (951) 692-1795