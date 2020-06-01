Calling all High School Graduates: Black College Expo to Celebrate Black High School Graduates

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

Experiencing a “2020 Black High School Graduation: Rites Of Passage” nationwide, students will share their high school achievements during this historic virtual ceremony

Black College Expo™, a trademark program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit organization, and the Los Angeles Urban League are joining forces to present “2020 Black High School Graduation: Rites of Passage,” a positive and uplifting cultural celebration for high school graduates, on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 3 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST). Hundreds of thousands of high school students from around the country will have a commencement ceremony unlike any other in recent memory. Visit laul.org/2020blackgrad to register for the live virtual graduation.

Most 2020 graduates will not get to enjoy the traditional ceremonial walk across the stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they will receive a once in a lifetime, grassroots-oriented celebration of their achievements. The 90-minute historic ceremony will feature a live online virtual experience for hundreds of thousands of high school graduates and celebrate their accomplishments, aspirations and academic excellence.

Stakeholders such as high school administrators, parents, teachers, guardians and mentors should tune in to learn the cultural history and legacy of the 2020 graduating class. Highlights will include celebrity performances, spoken word presentations, scholarship presentations, student recognitions and keynote speeches by notable celebrities and academic leaders, including Thomas Parham, PhD, President of California State University, Dominguez Hills.

“We have been receiving so many calls from our black community looking for direction. I know that our black students already feel disconnected from the system, so we wanted to do something to help them feel celebrated and appreciated,” remarked Black College Expo Founder Dr. Theresa Price.

The event, meant as a call to action and a beacon of hope, is the only national black graduation for high school students and is interactive in nature. Students, grouped by high schools, will share the experience with classmates, family and teachers in their own “private room.” The celebration hopes to be a guidepost for graduating students to reimagine their lives after high school and get ready for the world.

Hopefully, the virtual presentation will nudge the viewing participants to emerge from COVID-19 lockdown with enthusiasm and hope for what the future holds and is designed to be enlightening, fun, and unique.

Follow and visit BCE at www.ncrfoundation.org.