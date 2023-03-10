Can Black Men Ever Really Win in Hollywood?

One year after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, “so-called Black Hollywood is more like the Black Student Union at a PWI.”

Chris Rock at the 2012 premiere of What to Expect When You're Expecting in New York./ Wikimedia Commons

By Patrick Washington, Word in black 

Welp! It’s the Oscars slapiversary this week. And, as promised, there is a sequel to the blockbuster hit starring Will Smith and Chris Rock.

This time Rock’s revenge is exactly what you hoped it would be. A LIVE streaming comedy special. Thanks, Hollywood.

We also got a supplemental reading piece presented by Marlon Wayans, which was a nice compliment to the swirling gossip, resurrected by the upcoming Academy Awards.

Scene 1: Will

Will Smith did almost exactly what he should’ve done this entire time. As a leading man, one of the last true movie stars, and an Oscar winner, his apology tour was so cliché, it almost felt like a new Apple+ TV show pilot.

