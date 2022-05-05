Candidates, the June Primary, and You

By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher, The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

California’s Primary Election is June 7, 2022, and there are a host of people on the ballot at the Federal, State, County, and local levels. Election day is less than 30 days away and it’s time that we got real serious about who we put in office. Endorsements are being made and names presented to you based on what others expected in return for their support. The real question is, what do you want or expect from the people seeking your vote?

But here are a couple of must votes because of the politics of numbers and the struggle against the right-wing Republicans and other conservatives who believe the big lie that Trump won the election. This element already raised its head during the Gubernatorial Recall here in California, which they lost badly. The politics of the U.S. Senate is at stake.

Senator Alex Padilla must be returned to the Senate as a part of trying to maintain Democratic control of the Senate. Congressman Scott Peters and Congressman Juan Vargas are key to efforts to maintain Democratic control of the U.S. House of Representatives, and at the State level, we must re-elect Dr. Shirley Weber as Secretary of State of the State of California. She will ensure the integrity of our votes while the far-right seeks to undo elections in other states. The fact that she is the first Black Secretary of State for California is secondary to the job she has done and is doing.

These positions are so politically important in this midterm election that there is no room for losses or false changes. But let’s look closely, as we will do in the weeks ahead, at the remaining people and races before us. Above all, let’s be sure to register and to vote and to get others to the polls. Failure and losses are not options and we of all people have the most to lose.