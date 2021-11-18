Carol Lott-Knight was born at Wesley Hospital in Wichita, Kansas on August 22,1955 to parents Birdie Jean and Charles Benton.

She was nurtured and cared for by her maternal uncle Skinner and aunt Wy Benton who were strong influences in her life and gave Carol experiences while introducing her to the Christian faith.

Entering her teen years, her mother relocated the family to Wichita, Kansas. Carol then attended Junior and Senior High schools in Wichita, Kansas, until her mother’s passing. She would go on to graduate from Lincoln High School in San Diego, California.

Carol exemplified two characteristics, industrious and dedicated. She was a young wife and mother, who worked tirelessly to provide for family. Her first job was as a Nurse’s Assistant, in which she was not satisfied with that alone. She also worked as a salesperson for Princess House Gifts and Decor. She then began her career of thirty-four years with the City of San Diego. Carol would attend workshops and training to prepare for advancements. She served the city in many different locations and departments which included, Public Library, Police Department, Event Planning, and finally the Water Accounting Department, where she retired in 2020.

Carol was a woman who had a flair for decor and fashion. She displayed this in her home and in her stylish manner of dressing and in how she dressed her children. She could take the smallest item and accessorize and make it look spectacular.

Carol was married to Myron A. Chiles, then to Ronnie Franklin, and later Sammie Knight. All her husbands preceded her in death. Other family members that also preceded her in death included her precious eldest son, Myron Andrew Chiles II; parents; Charles Lott and Birdie Jean Benton Wimbish; maternal grandparents; James G. and Birdie H. Releford Benton; and paternal grandparents; Charles Lott and Malissa Lott.

The Lord called Carol home September 29, 2021. Those left to cherish her memories and love are her children; Marcus (Nyishia) Chiles, Demeila Franklin, Marquis McCants; and a host of other family and relatives.