Carol Williams was born on September 27, 1938, in San Diego, California, to Maurice and Gladys Rouse. She was the first born to this union and then came her little sister Sally. Her father, Maurice, was killed in action in World War II when Carol was just six years old. Her mother, Gladys, later married Nick Ferrari. The family owned a dairy farm in Mission Valley where they raised a lot of cows, horses, cats, and dogs. Carol grew up in the Mission Valley area and had a strong love for horses and loved all animals in general.

Carol began her education attending Grantville Elementary School; she also attended Wilson Middle School and graduated from Hoover High School in 1956. She left San Diego for a brief while and wanted to pursue her dream of doing Stand-up Comedy in Las Vegas. She returned home to San Diego and attended Kelsey Jennings Business College.

Shortly after graduating from Business College, Carol met and married Bobby Williams. She was blessed with four beautiful children: Diane, Suzie, Bobby, and Sharon. Her husband, Bobby Williams, preceded her in death. Years later, she met and married John Waller, the love of her life, who also preceded her in death in 2015.

Carol began her working career at Duffy Collections Agency and worked there for about twenty-five years. After leaving Duffy Collections Agency, Carol started working at Balboa Naval Hospital. In the midst of all this hard work, Carol was also a certified tax preparer for H&R Block. Carol retired from Balboa Hospital after approximately twenty-two years.

Carol attended the Christian Fellowship Church and later became a member of the Salvation Army Church. Carol also had a love for Rhythm and Blues and the Motown Sound. Carol worked in community service through the Salvation Army Church, where she helped with the food bank, provided free tax services for everyone in the community, and was also a very active member of the Home League.

Those left to cherish her memory: her loving and devoted sister, Sally (William and son, Mark) Dumas of San Diego; one aunt Frances Hill of Oklahoma; four children Diane (Kevin) Wilson, Suzie (Craig) Bullock, Bobby (Lisa) Williams, and Sharon Castro; grandchildren Kenya Jackson, Jessica (Jonathan) Schirner, Marisa (Andre) Travis, Bryson Williams, Blaine Williams, David (Gaby) Castro, Robby Williams, and Sierra Williams; six great- grandchildren,and a host of other relatives and dear friends.