Celebrating Veterans Day 2021

Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary marking the end of World War I.

Congress passed a resolution in 1926 making it an annual observance, and it became a national holiday in 1938. Then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation in 1954 to change the name to Veterans Day to honor all those who served the country in war or peace. On this day, the nation honors military veterans with parades and other observances across the country and a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

The number of military veterans in the United States in 2019: 17.4 million

The number of female veterans in the United States in 2019: 1.6 million

The percentage of veterans in 2019 who were Black: 12.3%

Additionally, 76.2% were non-Hispanic White; 1.8% were Asian; 0.8% were American Indian or Alaska Native; 0.2% were Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander; and 1.4% were some other race.

The percentage of veterans in 2018 who were Hispanic: 7.2%

The percentage of veterans age 65 and older in 2019: 50.4%

At the other end of the age spectrum, 8.4% were younger than age 35.

