Celebrating Veterans Day 2021

Members of the 11th ACR from Fort Irwin make the Long Walk from the Harvey House to the veteran's home in Barstow, Calif.
Members of the 11th ACR from Fort Irwin make the Long Walk from the Harvey House to the veteran's home in Barstow, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. The 18 year annual event is a thank you from active soldiers to veterans at the home. (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP)

Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary marking the end of World War I.

By the Census Bureau

Congress passed a resolution in 1926 making it an annual observance, and it became a national holiday in 1938. Then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation in 1954 to change the name to Veterans Day to honor all those who served the country in war or peace. On this day, the nation honors military veterans with parades and other observances across the country and a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

The following facts are possible thanks to the invaluable responses to U.S. Census Bureau surveys:

The number of military veterans in the United States in 2019: 17.4 million
Source: 2019 American Community Survey

The number of female veterans in the United States in 2019: 1.6 million
Source: 2019 American Community Survey

The percentage of veterans in 2019 who were Black: 12.3%
Additionally, 76.2% were non-Hispanic White; 1.8% were Asian; 0.8% were American Indian or Alaska Native; 0.2% were Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander; and 1.4% were some other race.
Source: 2019 American Community Survey

The percentage of veterans in 2018 who were Hispanic: 7.2%
Source: 2019 American Community Survey

The percentage of veterans age 65 and older in 2019: 50.4%
At the other end of the age spectrum, 8.4% were younger than age 35.
Source: 2019 American Community Survey


