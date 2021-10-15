CHAMBER AND VICE-CHAIR VARGAS RELEASE STATEMENT ON FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO LIFT LAND PORT OF ENTRY TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

In March of 2020, the U.S. implemented travel restrictions impacting land ports of entry at our northern and southern borders

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

On Wednesday, October 13, San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jerry Sanders and San Diego Board of County Supervisors Vice-Chair Nora Vargas released the following statement after the federal government announced plans to lift travel restrictions on non-essential travel at U.S. land port of entry.

“For over 18 months, the travel restrictions directly impacted our economy, tourism, retail, small businesses, and cross-border workforce across sectors. Our business and binational community can now work on advancing an effective and complete economic reactivation and recovery,” said Jerry Sanders, SDRCC President and CEO. “The Chamber acknowledges the efforts of business organizations and government officials in the region who joined us in advocating for the border community and the lifting of land travel restrictions. This includes efforts to promote vaccination on both sides of the border and the cross-border vaccination program led by the Mexican Consulate and San Diego Board of County Supervisors—which allowed over 26,000 workers in Tijuana to be vaccinated.”

“Our binational region has been gravely impacted by covid travel restrictions, and I am hopeful that the Administration’s directive is the first step in ensuring our border communities have full economic recovery,” said Supervisor Nora Vargas, Vice-Chair, County Board of Supervisors. “Continued cross-border mobility coupled with identifying opportunities for our business community, is critical to addressing the current crisis and get past these unprecedented times.”