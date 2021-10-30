San Diego High School Preserved by City Council

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

The San Diego City Council voted on October 5 to preserve San Diego High School by approving a new long-term lease with the San Diego Unified School District.

SD High school serves 2,500 students from communities throughout the city in the schools of Business, Science and Technology, and International Studies. The 139-year-old campus has been nationally recognized for its top-ranked International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, has a very active alumni association with distinguished graduates and is one of the district’s most used sites for community, recreational and public activities.

“San Diego High has always been intertwined with the history of San Diego and Balboa Park”, said Francisca Del Carmen-Aguilar, Principal of SD High School. “And now, we can stay where we’ve always belonged, allowing students to grow and thrive in the heart of the city.”

Responding to the will of voters, the new lease approved by the City Council allows SD Unified to start a long awaited multi-phase modernization of the high school campus.

A shovel-ready project, the transformation includes a striking new campus entrance, a revitalized central campus quad, campus-wide improvements and renovations providing students and families a world-class educational environment they deserve.

“This is good governance at its finest,” said Board of Education President Richard Barrera. “A historic school is preserved and Mission Trails Regional Park expands, all San Diegans win with this agreement.”

