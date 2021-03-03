City Leaders Launch Pilot Intervention & Prevention Program to Quell Violence

ELECTED OFFICIALS, COMMUNITY LEADERS JOIN FORCES TO ADDRESS RECENT RASH OF SHOOTINGS

SAN DIEGO – Following a deadly weekend in the Mountain View community and in light of recent shootings throughout San Diego, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was joined by City Councilmembers Monica Montgomery Steppe and Sean Elo-Rivera, Police Chief David Nisleit, and community leaders on March 3rd to call for peace and healing as well as announce the launch of the pilot “No Shots Fired” Intervention and Prevention Program.

The launch of the “No Shots Fired” pilot program seeks to mitigate violence with the use of strategic partnerships with faith leaders and community-based organizations. The program offers policy solutions that promote economic justice and foster improved community and police relationships.

Last year, there was a 16% increase in gun violence and a 20% increase in reports of gunfire from 2019.