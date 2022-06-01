City of San Diego Cannabis Equity Listening Sessions: Make Your Voice Heard!

The City of San Diego is hosting listening sessions to hear directly from individuals and communities disproportionately impacted by past drug enforcement policies and the War on Drugs. Your voice will help develop a blueprint for a future equity program that provides fair pathways for all to enter the legal cannabis industry throughout the City.

Focusing on residents, communities, organizations, and other impacted individuals in communities of concern, community surveys and listening session information will be used to help develop recommendations and policies for a Cannabis Equity Applicant Program to address disparities in the cannabis industry.

Registration is encouraged for each listening session but is not required to attend. Register for sessions here.

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Mountain View Community Center

641 South Boundary St.

San Diego, CA 92113

5:30 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center

6401 Skyline Dr.

San Diego, CA 92114

10 a.m. to Noon

Monday, June 6, 2022

San Ysidro Branch Library

4235 Beyer Blvd.

San Diego, CA 92173

6:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Zoom Virtual Meeting

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Bayside Community Center

2202 Comstock St.

San Diego, CA 92111

5:30 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 16, 2022

City Heights/Weingart Library and Performance Annex

3795 Fairmount Ave.

San Diego, CA 92105

5:30 to 7 p.m.