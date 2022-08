By Cathy Clady

For fifty-three (53) years, The Clady family has faithfully gathered to honor their patriarch, Jacob Clady, Sr. and other loved ones. The Clady family patriarch served in the United States Navy during World War II. Today, four generations continue to gather to affirm the gift of family. The Clady family continues to pass on family history, sing hymns, recite scriptures, and offers prayers of thanksgiving.