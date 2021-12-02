Funeral services were held on November 23, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Clercy Ann Norman entered this world on March 5, 1922; she was born to Ulysses Sam Collins and Verter Whitfield, in Wewoka, Oklahoma. She underwent her preliminary schooling in Seminole County, and in the latter part of the 1930s, she moved to the Pixley-Tulare area of California.

Clercy sought out Christ at an early age; she was very active at the Greater Trinity Baptist Church as long as she was physically able (Senior Usher Board, Mission Society/Choir, Pastor’s Aid, Convention Attendant).

After a few years in the Tulare area, Clercy relocated to San Diego and supported herself with various occupations, always displaying admirable work ethics. An employment of note was with Convair Aircraft Plant, she worked as one of Rosie the Riveters.

Another monumental employment (was San Diego Greyhound Bus Depot), that location facilitated Clercy’s initial meeting with Robert L. Norman. They married on March 16, 1946, raised (and loved) five sons; this union lasted 49 years until the passing of her loving husband in 1995.

Clercy remained very active with her family, friends, and church. She was a downright great Oklahoma cook, a green-thumbed gardener, she loved shopping, traveling, fishing, and watched a lot of Family Feud on TV. She also enjoyed watching her sons and grandson play high school football (Lincoln and Crawford) and enjoyed rooting for the Indiana Colt and was always eager to assist others where she could.

On November 5, 2021, God called her home. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Ulysses Sam “Son” Collins Jr., sister, Mary Lee Cudjo, sons; Sammy D. Cook, Lee C. Norman,and Robert L. Norman Jr.

She leaves to cherish her wonderful memory two sons; J. Thomas Norman of San Diego California, and Alvin R. Norman of Columbus Ohio, Cousin, Lilly Mae Phillips of Wewoka, Oklahoma, sister-in-law, Emma Norman of Wharton, Texas, and daughters; Pearl Simmons, and Marissa Farrales both of San Diego. Clercy also had a host of grandchildren, great grand-children and eight great-great grand-children, nephews, nieces and cousins and devoted loving friends.