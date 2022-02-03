Clester Marie Mouton was born Clester Marie Jones, on July 10, 1939, in Lisbon, Louisiana. She was the first born of the late Eva T. Bennet and Boykin Jones. She moved to California in 1953 with her father. She attended Memorial Jr. High School and graduated from San Diego High School in 1957.

Clester was blessed with a large and loving family. Before retiring from North Island, she met her future husband Leonard (Lenny) Mouton, on October 16, 1999, the two were married by Pastor Reginald Gary at New Creation Church, of which she was a long-standing active member.

Clester was a beautiful woman with a smile and dimples that would light up any room she walked in. She found good in every person she met. She loved to support others and was immersed in her community.

She was involved in both her kids and grandkids sporting and school events and carried the title of “Team Mom” for many years. She loved to cook for her family and friends.

Clester is survived by her husband, Leonard, her sister, Joyce Nails (Al), of Austin, Texas; her sons: Darreyl L. Famber and Marlon K. Famber, of San Diego, California and Orlando E. Henry (Maria), of Atwater, California; and her only daughter, Debra R. Garrett of San Diego, California; her 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and a host of other family members who loved and cherished her. She is preceded in death by her parents: Eva T. Bennet and Boykin Jones, her eldest son, Frederick L. Jones, and her best friend Roberta Wheeler-Bennet.

Clester will be missed by all that knew her. She loved life and our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

In loving Memory of My Sister:

“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure.

You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”

-Joyce