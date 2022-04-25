Community activists rally around Lakeside family of teenager stabbed in hate crime

By Voice & Viewpoint Staff

Local racial and social justice groups and activists came together in Lakeside, CA on April 19, 2022 to demand justice for the 16-year old girl who was victim to a violent hate crime the week prior that left her with a collapsed lung, punctured kidney and untreated stab wounds.

‘You’ve heard Klan-tee, you’ve heard White Hills, you’ve heard all of the things that people put a layer of humor on top of but that humor is damaging because the racism is real, the racism is alive.’ – Danielle Wilkerson, East County BIPOC Coalition

“We’re going to be here today to listen to, to make sure Black people are heard. That their pain and their voices are listened to and that anybody who dares be disrespectful understand that it will be an immediate breach of peace. We will not tolerate racism, we will not tolerate racial epithets today, we will not tolerate people calling us names that only Black people have the names for. We will deal with you, appropriately—non-violently…so everybody check your people because we are here in peace. – Tasha Williamson