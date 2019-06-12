Community Education Resource Fair At ECC

PHOTO GALLERY



Staff WriterPhotos Voice & ViewpointThe Educational Cultural Complex was the location of an afternoon of information for many students looking forward to higher education choices in late May 2019. The event was sponsored by the San Diego Unified School District, The San Diego Community College District, Elementary Institute of Science, Feeding San Diego, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Dreambuilders and the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc., Delta Upsilon Chapter San Diego, were a part of the Community Partners that made this event possible.

The Food & Nutrition Services were on hand with a great chicken and rice dish and an assortment of fruits that attracted a steady stream of customers. Inside, a number of informational tables were assembled to provide a variety of information. The table for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) was extremely popular. Perhaps one of the highlights of the afternoon was the brief presentations made by Dr. Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, President of the San Diego Unified School District Board of Education. She acknowledged the San Diego Unified Teacher of the Year, who brought a number of his students with him.

San Diego Community College District Chancellor, Constance Carroll, gave some exciting information to the crowd. She reminded some and informed others that if you attended San Diego public schools, you have a tuition free ride, with books paid for, to the Community Colleges in San Diego County. And from there you are able to complete your education at one of our 4 year universities. All the speakers reminded those present that this is a good time to pursue higher education in San Diego County.

Fourth District City Councilmember Monica Montgomery was also on hand to bring greetings and to encourage the students to follow their dreams. This was a great pre-graduation activity for those who attended with an eye on the future.