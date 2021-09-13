Congresswoman Cori Bush Lauds Black Press Ahead of Receiving Prestigious Award

The Congresswoman sits as vice-chair of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security, and the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties. Additionally, Congresswoman Bush is a member of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy and the House Oversight Subcommittee on the Environment.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

As the clock ticked down on the federal eviction moratorium and jeopardized the shelter and well-being of so many Americans, Congresswoman Cori Bush boldly acted.

The Missouri Democrat, who had once experienced homelessness herself, camped out on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

On full display with a bright sleeping bag and nothing else to protect her from the elements, Congresswoman Bush made her point: she closely identified with those experiencing homelessness and those who were about to because of the moratorium expiration.

Her act of self-sacrifice isn’t the only thing that defines the Congresswoman, who sits as the first woman to represent Missouri’s 1st Congressional District and the first activist from the Black Lives Matter Movement elected to the U.S. Congress.

The Congresswoman sits as vice-chair of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security, and the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties.

Additionally, Congresswoman Bush is a member of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy and the House Oversight Subcommittee on the Environment.

The 2020 “Black Rep’s Frankie Muse Freeman Spirit Award” winner, Congresswoman Bush, will receive the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) 2021 National Leadership Award.

Each year, the NNPA recognizes courageous Americans that have impacted the nation and world in positive ways.

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., the president and CEO of the NNPA, said the Black Press “is saluting excellence and innovative leadership in Black America.”

Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Drs. James E.K. Hildreth and Ebony Hilton, and record-setting Olympic Champion Allyson Felix also will receive awards.

The NNPA celebrates 81 years as the trusted voice of Black America and 194 years of the Black Press of America.

The National Leadership Awards are virtual this year and scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Thursday, September 16.

Registration is free at www.virtualnnpa2021.com.

Before the awards, the NNPA will host a special interview with actress Gabrielle Union.

According to NNPA Board members, while the recipients’ career paths may vary, one cannot underestimate the impact of their shared commitment to creating meaningful and beneficial change in the lives of African Americans.

A St. Louis native, Bush also counts as the recipient of the 2015 “Woman of Courage Award” from the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation.

“I am humbled to receive a National Leadership Award from the NNPA and the Black Press of America,” stated Congresswoman Bush, who earned a nursing degree from the Lutheran School of Nursing in St. Louis.

“As we know, Black journalists have been denied a platform in this country for far too long. The excellence of Black journalism should never be taken for granted,” the Congresswoman added.

“From the incredible writers in St. Louis to the journalists pushing for equality abroad, I am deeply honored to be in the company of such dedicated individuals who lead our campaign for a better future for every human being, starting with those who have the least.”

Click here to register for the NNPA National Leadership Awards Reception.