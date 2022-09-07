According to its website, the ECCSD is “the first and only open shop council dedicated to advancing equity within San Diego’s construction workforce by fighting discriminatory practices that exclude the access to construction careers for all San Diegans.”

By Darrel Wheeler

The Equity Construction Council of San Diego, the Black Contractors Association (BCA), and their host of collaborators positioned resource booths around the parking lot of the BCA headquarters on Imperial Avenue to treat local families to a back-to-school drive and construction jobs fair. Those families with children who showed up at the “Contractors Who Care” event were given free-of-charge back-to-school supplies, backpacks, tablets and free haircuts to get them ready for the new school year.

BCA President /CEO Rahim Hameed had this to say about the free giveaway experience: “We came together with some of our arch enemies, who had been fighting against us in the past, to form an alliance under the auspices of the National Black Contractors pack with the contractors.

“And when Shane Harries came aboard,” Hameed continued, “We put together The Equity Construction Council and together we are fortunate to have alliances with outside contractors that want to help underserved communities like Southeast. Collectively, we were able to make this happen and I think today went well. Serving the community is what we do and we definitely plan on making this an annual event. Our community involvement doesn’t stop with this event. There is much more to come.”

