County Bans Groups of 10 or More People

By José A. Álvarez, County of San Diego Communications Office

The County is banning gatherings of 10 or more people in one room and smaller groups must stay six feet apart to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

“We must limit the number of people coming together if we are to keep COVID-19 from spreading locally,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “This is a fluid situation and people should stay home to avoid getting the novel coronavirus.”

The new guidance also requires:

All gyms and fitness centers to close.

Day care must be limited to groups of up to 10 children in the same room and they must remain in same group each day, with the same staff person.

Social Distancing to Flatten the Curve

People who are home, working remotely and students should not be out unless it’s necessary. You can go out to:

Get food and other essential needs

Care for a family member, relative or friend

Get medical attention

Pick up medications

If you’re an essential employee

“If you need to be out, don’t go out in groups,” Wooten said. “We all must do everything we can to avoid getting COVID-19 and making others sick.”

All the guidelines being issued will help flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent many people from getting sick at the same time.

Social distancing has been proven to slow the spread of pandemics so that sick people don’t overwhelm healthcare systems. Should that occur, there might not be enough hospital beds or mechanical respirators for everyone who needs them.

“People should be six feet apart when conducting essential activities,” Wooten said.

Local COVID-19 Cases

To date, a total of 60 cases have been reported in the region — 51 in San Diego County residents, five from the federal quarantine and four in non-residents.

Forty-seven of the total cases are in people between the age of 18 and 64 years of age and 13 were 65 years of age or older.

Get COVID-19 Info Via Text

County residents can now receive information about the novel coronavirus via text thanks to the County COVID-19 public information text message alert system.

The system allows County health officials to send real-time information about COVID-19 in the region. To sign up to receive the messages, text COSD COVID19 to 468-311.

The system was set up to let County public health officials issue information and instructions on changes related to COVID-19 in the region.

If you have individual questions, please talk to your health care provider. For community resources, please call 2-1-1 San Diego or visit www.211sandiego.org. or www.coronavirus-sd.com.