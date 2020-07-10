County Expands Coronavirus Testing At Tubman-Chavez Center And Kimball Senior Center

By San Diego County Communications Office

The County of San Diego is expanding free COVID-19 testing, with new operations opening in National City and at the Tubman-Chavez Community Center which has become the region’s first county-operated, no appointment, coronavirus testing location.

Open seven days a week, people seeking tests should arrive between 8:30 a.m. and no later than 4:30 p.m. at Tubman-Chavez, 415 Euclid Avenue, where they will walk in to receive a free, zero-copay test conducted by a county nurse. Tests take 5-10 minutes, wait times will vary and testing is limited to 150 people per day.

In National City, the state walk-in testing site that used to be run from Tubman-Chavez has been relocated to the Kimball Senior Center, 1221 D Avenue. It will be open Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Advance appointments are required.

“Testing people, particularly in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, is a critical part of our public health efforts to contain the pandemic until we have a vaccine,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “By identifying people who are positive, we can get them into isolation, and help prevent the spread of the virus.”

COVID-19 tests are used to evaluate your health for COVID-19 infection and help public health agencies control the virus’ spread. Testing also helps identify specific areas and groups with higher rates of infection. Understanding these patterns is important to protect the public’s health and continue safely reopening the County.

Please note, testing will be limited over the Fourth of July weekend. Testing at Tubman-Chavez will be closed July 3 to July 5.

If you feel you are experiencing symptoms, including fever, chills, cough, or shortness of breath, contact your healthcare provider. If you do not have a healthcare provider, call 2-1-1. If you have serious symptoms, like difficulty breathing, call 9-1-1.

Health plans are required to cover COVID-19 tests at no cost to the enrollee, even if you are asymptomatic. It is recommended that you first contact your healthcare provider for a COVID-19 test.

If you are unable to get a test from your healthcare provider, the County has coordinated free diagnostic COVID-19 testing at many locations. Results generally come back in approximately 3-5 days.

Appointments are required (except at Tubman-Chavez Center). To make an appointment online, visit 211sandiego.org or call 2-1-1 (toll free). Appointments can be made up to one week in advance.

Unlike many news organizations, Voice & Viewpoint delivers content that matters to you. Help us keep it that way by making a generous donation for as low as $2. Your support will fund local, investigative journalism for the community, by the community.

